Amit Shah to be discharged soon after recovering from Coronavirus

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 29: Home Minister Amit Shah has recovered and is likely to be discharged from All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) soon, a hospital statement said on Saturday. The Union Home Minister was admitted on August 18 for post-COVID care. He had tested positive for coronavirus and was initially treated at Medanta Hospital at Gurugram.

"Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He has recovered and is likely?to be discharged in a short time," the AIIMS said in a statement.

According to an earlier statement by AIIMS, he was admitted to the hospital on August 18 following complaints of fatigue and body aches, days after his discharge.

On August 2, Shah had tweeted about his corona positive report after initial symptoms of the disease. He said that he was fine but was getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.