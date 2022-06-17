PM Modi can't hear anything except his voice of 'friends': Rahul Gandhi

Amit shah, Rajnath vouch for Agnipath scheme

New Delhi, Jun 17: Amid protests against the Central government's Agnipath recruitment scheme for the Indian armed forces, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh broke their silence on the 'transformational' scheme and backed the same.

The Centre's decision to increase the upper age limit for joining the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in defence services will benefit a large number of youth, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

He said the recruitment process in the Army had been affected for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a sensitive decision by showing concern for the youth of the country.

"The recruitment process in the Army was affected due to the corona pandemic for the last two years, so Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has taken a sensitive decision, showing concern for the youth, to give them two years concession in the age limit from 21 years to 23 years in the first year of Agnipath scheme," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

A large number of youth will benefit by this decision. Through the Agnipath scheme, they will move forward in the service to the country and their bright future, he said. "I thank @narendramodi ji," he added.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said the recruitment into the military through the Agnipath scheme will begin soon and advised youngsters to start preparation.

Calling the scheme a 'golden opportunity', the defence minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing age waiver for the first batch to be recruited through the scheme.

"Agnipath is a golden opportunity for the youth to join the defence system and serve the country. As the recruitment was stalled for the last two years, many were deprived of the opportunity. For them, PM Modi increased the age limit from 21 to 23 years," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

"I heartily thank PM Modi for his sensitivity towards the future of the country's youth. I appeal to the youth that the process of recruitment will begin in a few days. So, start your preparation," the defence minister added.

The government on Thursday increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme to 23 years from 21 years for 2022 for the enrolment of soldiers into the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Friday, June 17, 2022, 12:35 [IST]