Amit Shah down with swine flu, admitted to AIIMS

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 16: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah has been admitted to AIIMS for swine flu.

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah. File photo
    The BJP chief tweeted, "I have swine flu, treatment is going on. God's grace, I'll recover soon." 

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh was among the first ones to react and tweeted Amit Shah that he will pray for his speedy recovery.

    According to sources at AIIMS, the BJP leader was admitted following complaints of chest congestion and breathing issues.

    He reached the hospital at around 9 pm and is admitted in the old private ward of the hospital.

    (With PTI inputs)

