  • search
Trending Delhi Elections 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amit Shah dares Opposition on Citizenship Act, says protest as much as you can

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Jan 21: Attacking the opposition for 'misleading' people on the Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the law will not be scrapped despite the protests over it.

    Addressing a rally here in support of the CAA, Shah also declared that construction of a Ram temple "touching the skies" in Ayodhya will begin within three months.

    Amit Shah
    Amit Shah

    He said there is no provision in the amended law for taking anyone's citizenship away.

    "A canard is being spread against the CAA by the Congress, SP, BSP, and Trinamool Congress." "The CAA is a law to grant citizenship," he added. "I want to say that irrespective of the protests this will not be withdrawn," he added.

    Amit Shah attacks Congress, terms those against CAA 'anti-dalits'

    Shah challenged Congress opposition leaders to hold a discussion with him on the CAA at a public forum. He named Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee while throwing the "challenge".

    "Congress has become blind due to vote bank politics,"he said. He also balmed the Congress for Partition.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah opposition union home minister protests citizenship bill

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 14:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue