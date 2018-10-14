India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Amit Shah to arrive in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh today

By
    New Delhi, Oct 14: BJP president Amit Shah will begin a two-day visit to poll-bound state Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Shah will interact with workers from Sagar, Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Satna, and Rewa regions.

    Amit Shah to arrive in Madhya Pradesh, address BJP workers

    [BJP will win 2019; will rule for next 50 years: Shah]

    After reaching Bhopal on Sunday, Shah will leave for Hoshangabad in the evening in a helicopter.

    The BJP chief will address party workers in Hoshangabad, around 85 kilometers from Bhopal, before returning to the state capital, where he will stay the night.

    [Charges against MJ Akbar to be examined: Amit Shah]

    On Monday morning, Shah will take a plane to the famous temple town of Khajuraho, from where he will proceed to Satna and Rewa districts to address two party functions, Singh said.

    amit shah bjp madhya pradesh shivraj singh chouhan

    Story first published: Sunday, October 14, 2018, 10:43 [IST]
