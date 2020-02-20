Amit Shah all set to hold rally in Hyderabad on Centre's decision on CAA

New Delhi, Feb 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to hold a mega rally with respect to the Centre's decision on the amended citizenship law in Hyderabad

The mega rally will be held on March 15.

Reports have suggested that the BJP is in full swing for the preparations of the rally at LB Stadium in Hyderabad. It should be noted here that the place where the rally is scheduled to be held is also the parliamentary constituency of Asaduddin Owaisi.

Since the beginning, AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi has been a vocal against CAA, NRC and NPR.

The rally got its significance after the Telangana cabinet passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Following this move by the state government, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi welcomed the decision.

Owaisi had claimed that the proposed NPR has nothing to do with social welfare schemes and is purely an exercise done to undertake the NRC in the future.

Earlier, Owaisi had challenged Amit Shah for a debate on the contentious CAA. Owaisi's remark had come after Amit Shah threw an open challenge for a public debate to those opposing the Centre's decision.