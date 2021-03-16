Amidst in surge in COVID-19 cases, PM Modi to interact with Chief Ministers

PM Modi is working, Didi is trying to take credit for central schemes: Smriti Irani

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 16: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with all the Chief Ministers amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

The PM had lasted interacted with the CMs in January before the vaccine was rolled out. The meeting comes in the backdrop of rising cases in some states.

States like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have continued to report a surge in case, account for 78.41 per cent of the new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

"A rising trajectory of daily new cases is visible in eight states. These are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana," the ministry added.