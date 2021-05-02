YouTube
    supreme court coronavirus

    Amidst COVID-19 surge, SC advances summer vacation

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 02: The Supreme Court on Saturday advanced its summer vacation, which would now commence from May 10 instead of May 14, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

    Amidst COVID-19 surge, SC advances summer vacation

    Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana took the decision to reschedule the apex court's summer vacation, considering the suggestions of bar bodies due to the alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

    On April 26, the CJI had taken note of the representations made by bar bodies seeking advancement of the summer vacation in view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases and decided to put them before the full bench for consideration.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 2, 2021, 8:11 [IST]
    X