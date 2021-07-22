Amidst ceasefire claims, Pakistan continues to keep J&K on the boil

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 22: With 10 encounters in 20 days in July, the number of terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir this year has gone up to 86. The months of June and July have been particularly active when it comes to anti terror operations and the security forces have gunned down 36 terrorists.

Until July 19, the number of terrorists killed in the Valley stood at 80. Of these 41 were from the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, while the rest were from the Hizbul Mujahideen, Al-Badr, Jaish-e-Mohammad and AuGH, Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar said.

Earlier this week, the security forces shot down a terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba who had deserted the ranks of the Jammu and Kashmir police four years back. Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram was a top terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Kashmir police IGP, Vijay Kumar said. He had been active within the outfit since 2017.

Despite a ceasefire agreement, Pakistan has upped the ante in Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Territory has witnessed a large number sightings. One drone even dropped two explosives on a Jammu air base earlier this month.

These developments also come in the wake of violence escalating in Afghanistan. "I feel that in India after 1996, we had this problem of Afghan terrorists coming to Kashmir. Then we saw it manifesting to its peak in 1999 when the Kandahar plane hijack took place. It was after this that ISIS was facilitated.

America launched its global war. India was assisting Americans in security forces and in other parts," Abhinav Pandya, a Cornell University graduate in public affairs tells OneIndia.

Pandya says that Pakistan has a critical strategic location where it has to extort and blackmail all kinds of resources. America failed to realise that the real threat was not the Taliban, but it was Pakistan.

Unless and until you build your infrastructure in Pakistan, and that is precisely speaking of our Army facing ISIS. That is the biggest terrorist organisation, he also said.