Amidst assembly elections, Facebook will curb hate speech

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 31: Amidst the the ongoing elections, Facebook announced that it would remove any content found to be in violation of its policy to check hate speech.

Facebook cited experiences from earlier elections and added that it is taking steps to enhance civic engagement, combat hate speech, limit misinformation and remove voter suppression.

Facebook said that it had invested in a proactive technology to detect and reduce the distribution of content in violation of the policy. The social media firm is also deploying technology to identify new words associated with hate speech.

Facebook said it has pledged to reduce distribution of content from the accounts fund to have repeatedly violated policies. Facebook has partnered with 8 third party fact checking organisations to tackle misinformation during the elections.

"Facebook recognises its role in creating an informed society. Thus, it will also be reminding people to exercise their right to vote. Facebook has come up with Election Day reminders in order to give voters accurate information and encourage voters," the Facebook said in a blogpost. Any content offering to buy or sell votes in exchange for cash or kind will be removed. Claims such as you will contract Covid-19 if you vote or do not go to vote as everyone will get the disease, will also be removed.