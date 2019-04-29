Amid West Bengal poll violence, BJP urges EC to deploy central forces in all polling booths

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 29: Amid reports of violence during fourth phase of polling in West Bengal, the BJP on Monday approached the Election Commission complaining that TMC workers have "hijacked democracy in the state" and again demanded deployment of central forces in all polling booths there.

A BJP delegation, which includes Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Vijay Goel, and the party's media in-charge Anil Baluni, met the top officials of the poll panel here and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

"The ruling Trinamool Congress workers have hijacked democracy in the state and are indulging in violence. They are being supported by the local machinery and we demand deployment of central forces in all polling booths," Naqvi said.

The BJP also expressed concern about "no action" been taken against Congress president Rahul Gandhi who has been making "baseless allegations" against BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking to reporters after meeting the poll panel officials, Naqvi accused Gandhi of continuously making false allegations and derogatory statements against Shah and Modi.

He said the BJP has also demanded action against Madhya Pradesh government officials who are "working as Congress agents".

The party also accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP's Lok Sabha candidate Atishi Marlena of seeking votes by making provocative religious statements and demanded action against them.