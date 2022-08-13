RSS weighs in on inflation debate, says people want food, clothing and shelter to be affordable

Amid criticism, RSS changes its Facebook, Twitter DPs to tricolour

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Nagpur, Aug 13: Amid criticism for not displaying the tricolour on its social media accounts to mark 75 years of Independence, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday uploaded an image of the national flag as the DP' or display picture of its Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The Sangh on August 3 had countered the criticism for not displaying the tricolour on its social media accounts, saying that it had from the very start supported the Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative and the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration.

RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar had also said that such things should not be politicized.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the people to change the DPs of their social media accounts to the Tiranga.

Questions were asked on social media as to why the Sangh, the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had not changed the DP of RSS.org and its social media handles yet.