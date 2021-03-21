‘America enslaved us for 200 years’: Tirath Singh Rawat’s historical blunder

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 21: Days after receiving backlash for his 'ripped jeans' comment, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat has now said India was America's slave for 200 years, in what could be seen as a 'slip of tongue'.

In a major gaffe, Tirath confused the United Kingdom with the United States of America while hailing for its covid plan. "As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in handling the pandemic. America, who enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the whole world... it is struggling at present," he said.

"The US is number one in the health sector and yet, they have over 50 lakh (Covid) deaths," Rawat added. "They are again heading towards a lockdown."

"Who knows what would have happened to India had anyone else been the prime minister instead of Narendra Modi during this time... we would have been in a bad state. But he (PM) gave us relief," he said.

Rawat further said that PM Modi saved everyone, "but we didn't follow his instructions. Wearing masks, sanitising, washing hands and social distancing -- only some people followed."

Rawat had drawn flak after at an event earlier this week he said youngsters follow strange fashion trends due to a lack of values and consider themselves to be big shots after wearing jeans ripped at the knees. Women also follow such trends.

Rawat then went on to describe the attire of a woman who sat next to him on a flight. He described her as wearing boots, jeans ripped at the knees, bangles in her hands and with two children travelling with her.