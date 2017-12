Ambedkar death anniversary: Yogi Adityanath govt cancels public holiday

Uttar Pradesh government has scrapped the public holiday marking the death anniversary of Architect of the Indian Constitution Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on December 6. With this, the number of holidays cancelled by the Yogi Adityanath government rose to 16.

In fact, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) government in the state had declared Ambedkar death anniversary as a public holiday but the decision was revoked after the Samajwadi Party (SP) government came to power in 2012. However, SP government under Akhilesh Yadav had declared a holiday on Ambedkar's birth anniversary in 2015.

Holidays cancelled by Yogi Aditynath government

Jananayak Karpuri Thakur Janam Divas- 24 January 2017

Maharishi Kashyap and Maharaj Guha Jayanti-05 April 2017

Cheti Chand-29 March 2017

Hazarat Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Ajmeri Garib Ka Urs 6 rajab- 14 April 2017

Chandrashekhar Jayanti- 17 April 2017

Parashuram Jayanti- 28 April 2017

Lok Nayak Maharana Pratap Jayanti- 9 May 2017

Jamaat-Ul-Vida (The last day of Ramzaan)-23 June 2017

Viswakarma Puja-17 September 2017

Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti- 21 September 2017

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti- 5 September 2017

Chhath Puja-26 October 2017

Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Acharyya Narendra Dev Jayanti- 31 October 2017

Id-e-miladunnavi-2 December 2017

Chaudhry Charan Singh Jayanti- 23 December 2017

OneIndia News