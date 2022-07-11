Amarnath cloudburst: What we know so far

Amarnath yatra to resume from Monday

New Delhi, July 11: Amarnath yatra, which was partially suspended after flash floods triggered by heavy rain struck near the holy cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Friday, will resume on Monday from Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam.

"Choppers from both sides, Baltal and Nunwan will be available," an official from Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) told ANI. The Amarnath yatra was temporarily suspended on Friday in view of the incident. However, the pilgrims have been waiting at the Baltal Base camp for it to recommence.

As per the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) data on Saturday, at least 16 people died in the flash flood incident near the holy shrine of Amarnath.

As many as 35 pilgrims were discharged following treatment, SASB Officials informed on Saturday.

"35 pilgrims have been discharged following treatment. 17 people are getting the treatment and are likely to get discharged tonight. All safe and healthy," said SASB Officials. The critically injured patients were airlifted to Srinagar.

Meanwhile, four Mi-17V5 and four Cheetal helicopters of the Indian Air Force were deployed for rescue and relief efforts at the Amarnath shrine on Saturday. The Cheetal helicopters flew 45 sorties, carrying five NDRF and Army personnel and 3.5 tonnes of relief material while evacuating 45 survivors from the holy cave.

Story first published: Monday, July 11, 2022, 0:38 [IST]