Amarnath Yatra 2021: Registration of pilgrims to start from April 1, How to do online?

We will soon take decision on conducting Amarnath Yatra: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha

Amarnath Yatra to begin on June 30

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Mar 27: This year, Amarnath Yatra will begin on June 30 with all covid protocols in place and culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan. The Amarnath Yatra will last for 43 days this year.

The registration process for the Amarnath pilgrimage will start from April with a limit of 20,000 registrations per day.

The Amarnathji Shrine Board manages the affairs of the yatra to the cave shrine situated at 3,880 meters above the sea level in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Amarnath Temple is a Hindu shrine located in Jammu and Kashmir. The cave is situated at an altitude of 3,888 m (12,756 ft), about 141 km from Srinagar.

The cave, located in Lidder Valley, is surrounded by glaciers, snowy mountains and is covered with snow most of the year, except for a short period of time in summer when it is open to pilgrims.

The Shiva Linga

The Shiva Lingam is a stalagmite formation located at the Amarnath Mountain. The stalagmite is formed due to the freezing of water drops that fall from the roof of the cave onto the floor resulting in an upward vertical growth of ice. There are different types of stalagmites. Here, the stalagmites considered as the lingam, a physical manifestation of Shiva, form a solid-dome-shape. Parvati and Ganesha are also present here as two smaller stalagmites.