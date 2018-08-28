Amar Singh to lodge complain against Azam Khan with the governor

New Delhi, Aug 28: Estranged Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh has decided to meet Uttar Pradesh government Ram Naik on August 29, 2018 to submit a complaint against Samajwadi Party general secretary Mohammad Azam Khan for threatening him and his family. He claimed that lives of his family members was in danger and it must be protected.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that he would meet Uttar Pradesh Governor as a distraught father trying to protect his daughters against Azam Khan's threats. Amar Singh has been given time by the governor for Wednesday.

Khan also alleged that Singh was dumped by former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. Amar Singh was once the most trusted lieutenant of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and he was the upper caste face of the party. Amar Singh was trying to join the Bharatiya Janata Party along with former Lok Sabha MP from Rampur the home district of Azam Khan.

He was thrown out of the party due to his differences with Azam Khan and was in the political oblivion before he was recently taken into the party and given Rajya Sabha against the wishes of Akhilesh Yadav. Amar Singh has uploaded a video on his facebook page.

Both the leaders of the Samajwadi Party - Amar Singh and Azam Khan - never get along but they never cross the decency of the civility but this time round both of them have crossed their limits and stooped so low that they indulged in personal attacks. Political analysts said that earlier the leaders of Samajwadi Party had been disciplined by its founder and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

But ever since the succession war in the SP started and another former chief minister from the party and incumbent national president of the party Akhilesh Yadav took over leaders like Shiv Pal Yadav, Amar Singh and many more felt humiliated and on many occasion even Mulayam Singh Yadav was humiliated.

Recently Mulayam Singh Yadav said that now no one gives respect to him and it seems they will respect me only when I will die. This is the anguish of a leader who had once not only commanded the party single-handed but the government as well.