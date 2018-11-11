  • search

Amar Singh bats for Ram temple, says RSS worked for mankind

By Simran Kashyap
    Udaipur, Nov 11: Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh said that the BJP has enough numbers in Parliament and it should bring an ordinance to facilitate the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

    Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh

    The BJP has a majority and the government should bring an ordinance for the construction of Ram Temple if the court does not deliver a verdict in time, he told reporters at a programme in Udaipur.

    Singh also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not respond to allegations and statements made by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

    He praised the RSS, saying the organisation has worked for the betterment of the mankind.

    amar singh ayodhya rahul gandhi ordinance ram temple rss narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, November 11, 2018, 9:19 [IST]
