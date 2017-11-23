Along with ‘poor’ air quality, Delhiites brave chilly winds of winter

New Delhi, Nov 23: The Delhiites have been badly beaten by adverse weather conditions, this winter season.

For more than two weeks now, the entire city is under a thick layer of smog blanket. On top of 'poor' air quality in the national capital, chilly winds of winter have added trouble to the residents of Delhi on Thursday morning.

Delhiites braved chilly winds in the city on Thursday morning with mercury plummeting to 9.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal.

The minimum temperature, in areas falling under Lodhi Road and Ridge weather stations, however, was recorded at 8 and 8.7 degrees Celsius respectively, a MeT Department official said.

"The weather is quite chilly and the minimum temperature tomorrow is predicted to dip to 9 degrees Celsius, which will be the lowest of the season here so far.

"Also, it will be the coldest November since 2014, when that year the mercury had last plummeted to 9 degrees Celsius in the same month. In November month of 2012 and 2013 also, the minimum temperature had fallen to 9 degrees Celsius," he said.

The reading of 9.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, was recorded at Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official reading of the city. Palam and Ayanagar Observatories recorded 9.3 and 9.6 degrees Celsius respectively, the official said.

Relative humidity was 55 percent at 8.30 am on Thursday.

Schoolchildren, office-goers and sanitation staff braved the inclement weather in the morning, even as the sun shone bright, offering some comfort.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky with mist in the morning for the next 24 hours.

"The minimum and maximum temperatures for tomorrow are likely to be 9 and 24 degrees Celsius," the MeT official said.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius.

As the burning of stubble increased in neighbouring states and wind speed dropped, air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) worsened further on Wednesday. According to the all active monitoring stations of SAFAR, air quality in the city was"very poor" on Wednesday.

According to the experts from Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), the air quality may deteriorate further as fog formation is likely due to drop in temperature and lowering of wind speed towards Thursday and Friday.

