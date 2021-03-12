All you need to know about the historic first Quad summit today

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating, along with Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga and President of the United States Joseph R Biden, in the first Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework, being held virtually on 12th March 2021.

    The Leaders will discuss regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

    The Summit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on contemporary challenges such as resilient supply chains, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security, and climate change.

    The Leaders will discuss ongoing efforts to combat Covid-19 pandemic and explore opportunities for collaboration in ensuring safe, equitable and affordable vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region.

    India perceives the summit as key to building on crucial partnerships and would look to address challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. The leaders will meet virtually at 7 pm today.

    The vaccine initiative is being seen as the most significant deliverable from the summit. The focus would be to discuss ways on ensuring greater access to the vaccine so that there would be a quick global economic recovery.

