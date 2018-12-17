All seven BJP morcha activated to take Rafale issue to people through organisation

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 17: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to continue its offensive against the Congress on the issue of Rafale jet deal in which the party accused the government of corruption. However, the Supreme Court of India (SC) ruled in favour of the government saying that there is no reason to doubt the procedure adopted by the government in the deal.

After the press conferences at 70 cities of the country on the issue, the BJP has activated all its seven morcha to reach out to the remotest areas of the country and every people possible to tell the truth of the Congress on the issue of Rafale. Right from Yuva Morcha, Kisan Morcha, Mahila Morcha, ST Morcha, SC Morcha, Minority Morcha and OBC Morcha. Convener of these morcha have been asked to reach out to their smallest unit to take the issue further.

Also Read | Two big court verdicts huge blow to the Congress; BJP starts nationwide campaign

They have been asked to aggressively telling people about Rafale especially in the remote areas of the country. The BJP and the central government that was defensive on the attacks made by the Congress is now getting aggressive on them.

The BJP is completely in the elections mode now and whatever document or fact sheet and publicity material is being prepared to attack the Congress, they will be done from the Delhi only and will for sure have instructions regarding Rafale as well. The line on the issue is decided by the party's central leadership and this will be sent across the party's every office.

Also Read | BJP spent only 74 per cent of its total income declared in 2017-18

A senior BJP leader said that the court has nailed the lie of the Congress and the BJP will expose them in public. They will not be able to take this lie any further. The Congress too is not ready to give up on the issue and will keep on its attack on the PM on the issue.