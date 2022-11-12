All's not well between China, Russia

India

oi-Jagdish N Singh

Today communist China sees itself as the inevitable representative of what was once called "the Middle Kingdom." China has a path away from that of Russia on many crucial issues.

One of the consequences of the ongoing Ukraine crisis is that China and Russia have got heavily drawn to each other in political, economic and diplomatic realms. A section of international strategists speculate that the two might even gang up against the United States and allies in some possible international scenario. One, however, finds all is hardly well between Beijing and Moscow.

Observers say China has had bitter historical experiences with Russia. During the Cold War, Russia's official predecessor Soviet Union and China were in the same communist bloc of world politics. Yet Soviet leaders Josef Stalin, Nikita Khrushchev and Leonid Brezhnev did not extend their whole-hearted support to then Chinese supremo Mao Zedong on many issues. Stalin declined to back Mao's plans to annex Taiwan. Brezhnev stayed neutral in China's war of aggression against India in 1962.

Today communist China sees itself as the inevitable representative of what was once called "the Middle Kingdom." It has had its own calculus designed to dominate the region. China has a path away from that of Russia on many crucial issues. In 2008, Beijing refused to recognize the Russian-inspired declarations of independence by two regions of Georgia -- Abkhazia and South Ossetia. China did not recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. China also does not whole-heartedly back Russia in the current Ukraine crisis.

Germany focused on interests in China

Ever since President Xi Jinping took over Communist China, Beijing has been focused on his pet Belt and Road Initiative aimed at spreading the country's influence in the region. On a visit to Kazakhstan in September this year, President Xi pledged to support Kazakhstan's territorial integrity. This might not have been to the liking of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The latter has been claiming Kazakhstan, like Ukraine, never was a state.

China today aims to use the China-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan railway project to connect itself with Europe. China has a special interest in Kyrgyzstan. The reasons for this are not far to seek. Kyrgyzstan has a 1,000-kilometre-long border with China's troubled Xinjiang region. China has been busy influencing the region so as to neutralize the ongoing Uighur uprising in Xinjiang.

Pertinently, President Xi has very warm relations with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov. It is believed that the two leaders had a friendly, in-depth and pragmatic exchange in February this year. This resulted in many important common understandings between the two. China today firmly supports Kyrgyzstan's independently chosen development path, supports its national independence, sovereignty and security.

(Jagdish N. Singh is a senior journalist based in New Delhi. He is also Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute, New York)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of OneIndia and OneIndia does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 10:26 [IST]