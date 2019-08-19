All former MPs asked to vacate govt bungalows in 7 days; power and water to be stopped

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 19: All former MPs have asked to vacate their government accommodations mostly the heritage bungalows in the posh Lutyen's zone, over two months after the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

There are reportedly over 200 such MPs who have to vacate their bungalows.

"All former MPs have been given seven days to vacate the Govt accommodations. Officers asked to stop power and water supply to these accommodations within three days," CR Patil, Chairman, Housing Committee, was quoted as saying by ANI.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted the problem.

When a new session of Parliament begins, newer MPs face lot of trouble as far as finding accommodation is concerned. I am glad efforts have been made to overcome this problem. Being MP means people from the constituency come too and they too may need accommodation: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 19, 2019

According to the rules, former MPs have to vacate their respective bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on May 25 dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet after the Modi government was formed for a second term.

"More than 200 former Lok Sabha MPs have still not vacated their official bungalows, which had been allotted to them in 2014," a source told PTI.

The Reports said as these former MPs have not vacated their bungalows located in Lutyens' Delhi, newly-elected MPs, who won in the Lok Sabha election, have been staying at temporary accommodation.

"Newly-elected MPs have been provided temporary accommodation at Western Court and several guest houses till the time they are allotted a full-time residence in Lutyens' Delhi," the report also said.

This has been done to reduce the cost of accommodation for MPs. Earlier, newly-elected MPs used to stay in five-star hotels till they were allotted a full-time official bungalow.

The 17th Lok Sabha has more than 260 MPs who have been elected for the first time to the Lower House, including cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani, Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans and Bengali actresses Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan Ruhi.