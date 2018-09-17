All eyes's on RSS lecture series today, Opposition parties to skip event

New Delhi, Sep 17: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will be holding a three-day lecture series around the central theme of Hindutva.

The programme, titled 'Future of Bharat: An RSS Perspective, is slated to be attended by dignitaries, including religious leaders, film stars, sportspersons, industrialists and envoys from different countries.

The highlight of the event is likely to be talks delivered on all three days by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, presenting the Sangh's view on various contemporary issues.

The event representing "all shades of opinions" would discuss the kind of India the RSS envisages in the 21st century.

The RSS has understandably sent invites to almost all the senior political leaders. Diplomats of around 60 counties are understood to be in the list of invitees.

Reportedly, But Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will not be attending the event.

The meeting is taking place amid the controversial comments made by Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his recent foreign tours over the role of Nagpur outfit and its hold over the ruling BJP.

Calling the reports of RSS opening its doors to outsiders "fake news", the Congress said it has not received any invitation from the RSS for its President Rahul Gandhi. In any case, it is "not a medal of honour as their inherently divisive, sectarian and hate-filled agenda is known to one and all," party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.