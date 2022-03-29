All 9 ministers in Goa are crorepatis

Cong, Akali Dal leaders welcome AAP’s decision on pension for ex-MLAs

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 29: 4(44%) ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves in the new Goa government. 3(33%) ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Financial:

Out of the 9 ministers analysed, all 9 (100%) are crorepatis. The average assets of 9 ministers analysed is Rs 19.49 crores.

The minister with the highest declared total assets is Atanasio Monserrate from Panaji constituency with assets worth Rs. 48.48 crores.

The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Govind Shepu Gaude from Priol constituency with assets worth Rs. 2.67 Crores.

A total of 8 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Nilesh Cabral of Curchorem constituency with Rs. 11.97 crores of liabilities.

Other details:

5(56%) ministers have declared their age to be between 41 and 50 years while 4 (44%) ministers have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years.

There are no woman ministers in the new government.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 13:30 [IST]