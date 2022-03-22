For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Akhilesh Yadav resigns from Lok Sabha after being elected as UP MLA
India
Lucknow, Mar 22: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday submitted his resignation from the Azamgarh parliamentary constituency to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Akhilesh Yadav had won the Karhal assembly seat in the recently-held assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.
Besides him, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has four other members in the Lok Sabha, including his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Know all about
Akhilesh Yadav
Keep youself updated with latest News, Videos & Photos of your favorite Politician
"Akhilesh Yadav"
"Akhilesh Yadav"
Akhilesh Yadav has decided to concentrate on state politics by resigning from his Lok Sabha seat.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 14:49 [IST]