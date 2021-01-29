Akhilesh Yadav calls Rakesh Tikait for assuring support to farmers' protest

New Delhi, Jan 29: Samajwadi Party Chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav called up farmer leader Naresh Tikait to enquire about his health.

Akhilesh Yadav assured Naresh Tikait, During the telephonic conversation, that his party will stand firmly with the farmers.

Naresh Tikait on Thursday refused to end the protest that is ongoing at Ghazipur border.

Tikait refused to change his decision even after speaking with the administration.

"I called up Rakesh Tikait ji and enquired about his health. The entire country is watching the way BJP government is accusing and harassing the farmer leaders. Today, even BJP supporters are hiding their faces in shame. The spirit and solidarity of the people is with farmers," Akhilesh Yadav said on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, he said, "The way the BJP government is crushing the farmers' movement by using deceit, even people are pained alongwith the farmers. The people whom the BJP government is trying to remove from the roads will one day remove the government."

While the Ghaziabad administration has given an ultimatum to protesting farmers to vacate UP Gate by Thursday midnight, failing which they would be removed, the UP government has ordered all its DMs and SSPs to ensure the end of all farmers' protests in the state.

The central government has also extended the deployment period of four companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) till February 4 to maintain law and order situation in Ghaziabad in view of the protests. Their deployment was till January 28.