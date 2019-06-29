Akash Vijayvargiya who chased official with cricket bat granted bail

  • search
    Bhopal, June 29: BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who triggered controversy for thrashing a government officer in Indore, was on Saturday granted bail. Bhopal's Special Court on Saturday granted bail to Vijayvargiya.

    The first time MLA recently triggered controversy for attacking Indore Municipal Corporation's (IMC) zonal officer Dhirendra Singh with a cricket bat in Indore on June 26.

    BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya

    On Thursday, an Indore court had refused the bail plea of the BJP MLA.

    Akash Vijayvargiya, son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, was arrested and sent to jail on Wednesday for attacking a civic body official.

    [BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya held for thrashing official with cricket bat, sent to judicial custody]

    In a video that went viral on social media shows Akash Vijayvargiya, a first-time BJP legislator who represents the assembly seat of Indore-3, was seen thrashing the civic body official on camera. Akash was arrested and a case was registered against him for assault, rioting and obstructing government work.

    This incident let to national outrage, Indore received another shock after they saw the posters glorifying Akash Vijayvargiya's actions on Friday. Posters appeared in parts of the city which read, "Salute Akash ji".

