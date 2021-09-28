YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 28: A new version of the Akash Missile - 'Akash Prime' has been successfully flight tested from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha on 27 September 2021. The missile intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target mimicking enemy aircrafts, in its maiden flight test after improvements.

    Akash Prime successfully flight tested

    In comparison to the existing Akash System, Akash Prime is equipped with an indigenous active Radio Frequency (RF) seeker for improved accuracy. Other improvements also ensure more reliable performance under low temperature environments at higher altitudes. Modified ground system of the existing Akash weapon system has been used for the current flight test. The range stations of ITR comprising Radars, Electro Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and Telemetry stations monitored the missile trajectory and flight parameters.

    Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) and industry for the successful trials of Akash Prime Missile. He stated that the successful flight test proves the competence of DRDO in design and development of world class Missile systems.

    Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the team for the successful flight trial of Akash Prime Missile. He said that the Akash Prime system will further boost the confidence of the users (Indian Army and Indian Air Force) as the Akash system is already inducted and now getting improved with more lethal missiles.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 9:57 [IST]
