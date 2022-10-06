Explained: What the removal of airfare cap means for passengers?

Akasa flights to allow pets from Nov 1

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 06: Starting November 1, pets will be allowed onto Akasa Air's flights. After Air India, this airline became the second commercial Indian carrier to permit pets on board.

"We are announcing pets on-board from November 1 this year, for which the bookings will commence from October 15 and the flying will start from November 1," ANI quoted Belson Coutinho, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer of Akasa Air, as saying.

It has to be noted that Jet Airways only allows birds and rabbits on domestic flights.

However, the airline will only permit pets weighing 7 kg in the cabin.

"The pets up to 7 kg (one pet) are allowed in/on board the cabin...the rest may be allowed in the cargo," Akasa Air said.

Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline has also stated that only domesticated pets will be allowed to fly in the cabin by paying a fee amount. However, the charges are yet to be announced.

Earlier, Air India was the only commercial airline in the country which allowed pets on board with specific weights.

Story first published: Thursday, October 6, 2022, 16:37 [IST]