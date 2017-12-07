Aiyar apologises for Neech remark, says Hindi not his mother tongue

Mani Shankar Aiyar apologises for 'Neech' remark to Modi after Rahul Gandhi condemns |Oneindia News

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Thursday apologised for Neech remark and said that Hindi is not his mother tongue. Clarifying his remarks, Aiyar said: "I never meant low born. In English there is a clear distinction between low and low-born. The meaning that Modi is drawing out of this is not my concern."

He also said,''I never called Mr. Modi a 'Chaiwala', you can go on the internet and check all the videos.''

His remarks came after Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi pointed out that the language used by Aiyar was contrary to the 'culture and heritage' of the party. He further said that the party expects Aiyar to apologise for what he said.

BJP and PM routinely use filthy language to attack the Congress party. The Congress has a different culture and heritage. I do not appreciate the tone and language used by Mr Mani Shankar Aiyer to address the PM. Both the Congress and I expect him to apologise for what he said. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 7, 2017

Earlier in the day, Aiyar launched a stinging attack on Narendra Modi after the prime minister said the grand old party tried to erase the contribution of B R Ambedkar in nation-building.

Aiyar said the comments by the PM showed his low-level mindset and one bereft of any manners. "Mujhko lagta hai ki ye aadmi bahut neech kisam ka aadmi hai, isme koi sabhyata nahi hai. Aise mauke par is kisam ki gandi rajniti karne ki kya avashyakta hai? (This shows the low-level mindset of the PM and one bereft of any manners. What is the need of doing such dirty politics on such an occassion)," ANI quoted Aiyar as saying.

This is the second time that Aiyar had spoken out against Modi in a week.

OneIndia News