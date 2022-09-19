'Airtel down' trends; Irate netizens keep mood up with memes, jokes on Twitter amid network blackout
New Delhi, Sep 19: Airtel users faced yet another outage on Monday. Customers from various parts of the country took to the microblogging platform Twitter to complain about the recent outage, as many were not receiving network signals while many said total blackout.
Soon, the hashtag #AirtelDown became the latest trend as multiple users complained of facing trouble.
According to Down Detector, the platform that provides real-time status of apps and services, 1,643 reports of outages from Airtel users were filed at 11:00 pm to 2.00 am on September 18th.
As per the platform, about 54 per cent of users had complained about no signal while 35 per cent reported total blackout and 11 per cent users reported problems with mobile internet.
Several users facing the outage took to Twitter. Cities including Bengaluru, Kolkata and Kochi saw an Airtel blackout.
Just a few hours of no internet made me suffer so much. It also kinda felt nice to have a detox from staring the screen for so long. Truly makes me wonder if Internet is a boon or a bane.— Ano...Eto... (@econ_yuzu) September 19, 2022
We'll, who knows. I'm back to staring at the screen now. 🤷#AirtelDown
@Airtel_Presence The issue with your internet data service persists. It works intermittently since yesterday morning.#Maradu #Kochi #Kerala Pin - 682304,#AirtelDown #Airtel #Airtel5G .How are we supposed to do our work with this sort of service? @airtelindia https://t.co/2c0mCZoDqg— Bijosh Pothen Varghese (@bijoshpv) September 19, 2022
#AirtelDown— Saikiran.Veeramachaneni (@SaiKiranVeeram1) September 19, 2022
I am facing lot of issues in Airtel network even we have full signal
But data is not working properly.
As soon as possible please rectify the issue.@airtelindia
Meanwhile, the Internet connectivity problem could not stop the memes from pouring in on social media. Twitter users lost no time in flagging the issue with memes and jokes. Take a look
#AirtelDown— Bhupendra Singh Negi (@BhupendraNegi08) September 19, 2022
Meanwhile Jio users to Airtel Users be like:- pic.twitter.com/RdC9xhx8To
@airtelindia @Airtel_Presence #AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/LbuBVOlsz4— Shekhar Raghav (@SkAutonomous) September 19, 2022
Me using wifi anyway ‘cause airtel been acting up like my mental health #AirtelDown #airtelThanks pic.twitter.com/1dJglVIuAX— Gracee. (@Grace20507769) September 19, 2022
Meanwhile Jio users to Airtel users in a parallel universe over #AirtelDown : pic.twitter.com/lusGuk2wp9— Raqeeq Ahmed Khan (@KhanRaqeeqJKAP) September 19, 2022
I get Shocked when there is a network on my Airtel not when Down— Gautam Gada (@GautamGada) September 19, 2022
Retweet#Airtel #AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/dJffP4G4JF
#AirtelDown and the #CustomerCare representatives singing the same #Lullaby that 'We regret ...' and trying to entertain by jumping on the idle #BaseTowers through #PoleDancing pic.twitter.com/Epmyq1PkEC— Deepak Kumar Vasudevan (@lavanyadeepak) September 19, 2022
It is important to note that Airtel has been facing quite a lot of outage issues in the recent past. For instance, one such outage hit Airtel customers in June 2022. The outage though was short-lived as the company resolved the issue in a few minutes.