'Airtel down' trends; Irate netizens keep mood up with memes, jokes on Twitter amid network blackout

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 19: Airtel users faced yet another outage on Monday. Customers from various parts of the country took to the microblogging platform Twitter to complain about the recent outage, as many were not receiving network signals while many said total blackout.

Soon, the hashtag #AirtelDown became the latest trend as multiple users complained of facing trouble.

According to Down Detector, the platform that provides real-time status of apps and services, 1,643 reports of outages from Airtel users were filed at 11:00 pm to 2.00 am on September 18th.

Airtel 5G launch in India: When to expect, do you need a new SIM, all your questions answered

As per the platform, about 54 per cent of users had complained about no signal while 35 per cent reported total blackout and 11 per cent users reported problems with mobile internet.

Several users facing the outage took to Twitter. Cities including Bengaluru, Kolkata and Kochi saw an Airtel blackout.

Just a few hours of no internet made me suffer so much. It also kinda felt nice to have a detox from staring the screen for so long. Truly makes me wonder if Internet is a boon or a bane.

We'll, who knows. I'm back to staring at the screen now. 🤷#AirtelDown — Ano...Eto... (@econ_yuzu) September 19, 2022

#AirtelDown

I am facing lot of issues in Airtel network even we have full signal

But data is not working properly.

As soon as possible please rectify the issue.@airtelindia — Saikiran.Veeramachaneni (@SaiKiranVeeram1) September 19, 2022

Meanwhile, the Internet connectivity problem could not stop the memes from pouring in on social media. Twitter users lost no time in flagging the issue with memes and jokes. Take a look

#AirtelDown



Meanwhile Jio users to Airtel Users be like:- pic.twitter.com/RdC9xhx8To — Bhupendra Singh Negi (@BhupendraNegi08) September 19, 2022

Me using wifi anyway ‘cause airtel been acting up like my mental health #AirtelDown #airtelThanks pic.twitter.com/1dJglVIuAX — Gracee. (@Grace20507769) September 19, 2022

Meanwhile Jio users to Airtel users in a parallel universe over #AirtelDown : pic.twitter.com/lusGuk2wp9 — Raqeeq Ahmed Khan (@KhanRaqeeqJKAP) September 19, 2022

I get Shocked when there is a network on my Airtel not when Down



Retweet#Airtel #AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/dJffP4G4JF — Gautam Gada (@GautamGada) September 19, 2022

#AirtelDown and the #CustomerCare representatives singing the same #Lullaby that 'We regret ...' and trying to entertain by jumping on the idle #BaseTowers through #PoleDancing pic.twitter.com/Epmyq1PkEC — Deepak Kumar Vasudevan (@lavanyadeepak) September 19, 2022

It is important to note that Airtel has been facing quite a lot of outage issues in the recent past. For instance, one such outage hit Airtel customers in June 2022. The outage though was short-lived as the company resolved the issue in a few minutes.

Story first published: Monday, September 19, 2022, 9:04 [IST]