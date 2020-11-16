Air quality in Delhi stands at 'severe' despite light rains

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 16: The air quality in the national capital continues to be in the 'severe' category. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), air quality in Delhi was recorded 'severe' on Monday, depsite the city receiving light spells of rains.

According to the data, the overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 490. An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

It is reportedly said that the severe category affects the health of people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

Delhi air pollution levels continue to be very poor

RK Jenamani, scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the temperature will start falling in Delhi due to the impact of western disturbances & it may fall by 3-4 degrees Celsius from Monday.

Locals said that they got a sigh of relief after rain as it has improved visibility and bring down pollution levels.

"I used to go out for cycling in the morning on a daily basis. We were experiencing issues like itchy throat and watering eyes earlier. After rain yesterday, we got some relief today and we are facing no irritation in the eyes.

Visibility has also improved today," Mannu Pratap Singh, who was riding a bicycle near Signature Bridge said.

To prevent the novel coronavirus pandemic from worsening owing to poor air quality, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that light rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Deoband, Saharanpur, Yamunanagar, and Roorkee during the next 2 hour.