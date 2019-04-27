  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Air India flights affected after server shutdown, passengers stranded at Delhi airport

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 27: Air India international and national flights have been affected after problems in the airline's SITA server.This is the second time in a year that the airline has been hit after its server shut down globally.

    Image credit: ANI
    Image credit: ANI

    Several Twitter users took to social media to complain of delayed flights and chaos at airports, including Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and Mumbai.

    "SITA server is down. Due to which flight operation is affected. Our technical teams are on work and soon system may be recovered. Inconvenience is deeply regretted," Air India spokesperson said.

    lok-sabha-home

    More AIR INDIA News

    Read more about:

    air india passengers

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue