Air India flights affected after server shutdown, passengers stranded at Delhi airport

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 27: Air India international and national flights have been affected after problems in the airline's SITA server.This is the second time in a year that the airline has been hit after its server shut down globally.

Several Twitter users took to social media to complain of delayed flights and chaos at airports, including Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Air India server crashed since 3.30AM. All flights cancelled. Thousands of passengers stranded at the airport. Nobody knows what is happening. Don’t go to the airport without confirming. I am also going back after spending couple of hours. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 27, 2019

Passengers stranded for 4 hours..Unable to check in at Sydney airport. pic.twitter.com/zRJGTqe30g — pa (@pratishrut) April 27, 2019

"SITA server is down. Due to which flight operation is affected. Our technical teams are on work and soon system may be recovered. Inconvenience is deeply regretted," Air India spokesperson said.