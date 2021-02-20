Air India Express flight hits electric pole at Vijayawada airport, Passengers safe

Tata Group likely to bid for Air India after 1953 exit

New Delhi, Feb 20: An Air India Express flight, carrying 64 passengers, has hit an electric pole while landing in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawad.

"All 64 passengers on board the flight and the crew are safe," Vijayawada International Airport director G Madhusudan Rao said.

Air India Express said it has ordered an investigation into the incident.

On Friday, a flight from Sharjah to Kozhikode with 112 passengers made an emergency landing at the international airport on Friday due to a snag in the aircraft.

The Air India Express plane developed the snag in the hydraulic system and made the landing at Thiruvananthapuram where the airlines have the base with more technical experts.

The aircraft took off from Sharjah at 7 AM and was supposed to land at 12.40 PM in Kozhikode. Airport sources said the flight was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram as there was the risk of landing at the table-top runway of Kozhikode airport, especially in an emergency situation. The flight was carrying 104 passengers and eight crew members.

This is the third such incident after Kozhikode airport crash involving Air India Express flying from Gulf countries to southern states of India.