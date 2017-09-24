AIMA MAT september 2017 results declared, steps to check

The AIMA MAT September 2017 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is conducted by AIMA for candidates seeking admissions in Post Graduate Management Programs in various Business-Schools in India.

MAT September 2017 paper-based test was conducted on September 3rd 2017 and the computer-based test was taken on September 9th 2017. The results are available on apps.aima.in/mat_input_result.aspx.

How to Check MAT September 2017 Results:

Go to apps.aima.in/mat_input_result.aspx

Enter your Roll Number and Form Number, select the Month of MAT as 'Sep 2017', and Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News