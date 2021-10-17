AIIMS Student Association apologises for viral Ramleela skit which 'mocked' Ramayana

India

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 17: The students' association of AIIMS issued an apology on Sunday after videoclips of a Ramleela skit performed by some students of the institute drew flak on social media condemnation for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The skit, allegedly giving a modern spin to some characters of Ramayana with a comic flavour, was performed on the occasion of Dusshera by some first-year MBBS students near the hostel quadrangle at the AIIMS campus. It caused outrage among netizens with many alleging it was disrespectful of religious sentiments and demanded action in the matter.

"A video clip of a Ramleela skit done by some students of AIIMS has been circulating on social media. On behalf of the students, we apologise for the conduct of this skit which was not meant to hurt anyone's sentiments. We will ensure that no such activity takes place in the future," AIIMS Student Association said in a tweet.

Taking note of the matter, the AIIMS administration held a discussion with the students, an official said, adding, "The students realizing the sensitivity of the issue have apologised issued a tweet. They have assured that such an incident won't recur." The official further said the skit was not part of any official activity or event and the students had organised it on their own.