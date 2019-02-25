  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AIBE result 2019: AIBE Xiii result to be declared anytime now; How to check?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 25: AIBE result Xiii (13) 2019 will be declared shortly on official website www.allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE Xiii 2019 exam was held on December 23, 2018 , across 40 cities .

    AIBE result 2019: AIBE Xiii result to be declated shortly; How to check?

    All India Bar Examination or AIBE is held to examine an advocate's capability to practice law in India. After clearing AIBE XIII exam candidate will be awarded "Certificate of Practice" by the Bar Council of India.

    AIBE XIII 2019 Result is likely to be declared by 5 pm today (February 25). The results once declared will be available on www.allindiabarexamination.com.

    Steps to check AIBE XIII result 2019:

    • Visit www.allindiabarexamination.com
    • Click on the result link which says "AIBE XIII 2019 Result
    • Enter required details like roll number or registration number generated at the time of registration.
    • Submit Download result
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    results examination

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue