AIADMK high command will decide on Sasikala's re-induction: OPS

Chennai, Oct 25: A decision on re-induction of expelled leader VK Sasikala's into All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will be taken by the party leadership after a detailed discussion, said party coordinator O Panneerselvam said on Monday.

"Politics is a space where anyone can come and go. Party high command will discuss and decide on the re-induction of VK Sasikala into AIADMK OPS said.

Panneerselvam's statement comes days after the party's co-coordinator Edappadi Palanisamy denied Sasikala's entry into AIADMK.

Asked about Sasikala contending to be AIADMK's general secretary, the former Chief Minister shot back "You (media) are giving undue importance (to her). She has no connection with the AIADMK since she was expelled in 2017. Legal action will be taken against Sasikala for claiming to be the general secretary of the party.

The party had paved the way for dual leadership (under him and coordinator O Panneerselvam) democratically, and this set-up would continue, he said and ruled out any scope for rapprochement with her.

Last week, an emotional Sasikala was seen paying floral tributes and homage to her close friend J Jayalalithaa at the Marina beach in Chennai.

This was seen as a hint at resumption of efforts to regain control of AIADMK, which she and her nephew Dhinakaran lost years ago, after she was imprisoned in 2017 February following conviction in a disproportionate assets case.

In March this year, Sasikala had said that "she will stay away from politics," but would pray for of Jayalalithaa''s "golden rule".

Sasikala became AIADMK interim general secretary following Jayalalaithaa''s demise in 2016 and this appointment was rescinded at a general council meet in 2017 and it also announced invalidation of all the appointments made by Dhinakaran.

This meet also created new posts of coordinator and co-coordinator for OPS and EPS respectively, giving them all powers and their factions came together, while Sasikala and her followers were dislodged.

Since then, the AIADMK had made it clear that there was no scope for rapprochement with Sasikala or her relatives.

