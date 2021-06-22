Battleground 2021: For the best on the Assembly Elections tune into Dailyhunt

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls 2022, AIMIM issues ‘loyalty contract’ for candidates

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, June 22: In what comes as recent development, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has released an application form for party candidates contesting the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh 2022. The party has also issued a 'loyalty contract' along with the form.

According to reports, the 'loyalty contract' mentions that the applicant will campaign for the party, work honestly even if denied a ticket to enter the poll fray. Applicants will also have to pay an application fee of Rs 10,000 along with the form.

The party will soon prepare a list of those filling the application forms to contest the polls. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will take the final decision on the ticket distribution.

The party chief will visit the state soon.

It can be seen that the AIMIM has decided to contest on 100 of 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The party has dropped hints that it is open to allying with smaller parties. Owaisi's party is already a constituent of former minister Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha (SBSM).

The alliance has nine smaller parties. The alliance is trying to rope in other OBC, Dalit and minority leaders.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the party had drawn a blank. The party had fielded 36 candidates.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 14:33 [IST]