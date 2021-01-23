Ahead of PM Modi's visit, BJP-TMC workers clash in Howrah

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Jan 23: Clashes erupted between workers of the BJP and the TMC in West Bengal's Howrah ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kolkata today. Alleging attack by the TMC workers, a local BJP leader said, "Our workers were attacked today. If TMC wants this kind of politics, then, an answer will be given to them in the same language."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address "Parakram Diwas" celebrations to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, an iconic freedom fighter who hailed from the state.

The BJP, as well as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, have planned a number of events around Bose, often called Netaji by admirers, as they seek to woo the voters ahead of the polls.

The PMO noted that the central government had recently decided to celebrate Bose's birthday every year as 'Parakram Diwas' to honour and remember his indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation.

This will also help inspire people of the country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as the celebrated freedom fighter did and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour, it added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday paid homage to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and urged the Centre to declare January 23 as a national holiday.

She also said a monument, named after Azad Hind Fauj, will be built in Rajarhat area and a state-funded university, which is also being set up, will be dedicated to Netaji.

"...This year's Republic Day parade in Kolkata will be dedicated to Netaji. A siren will be sounded today at 12.15 PM. We urge everyone to blow shankh (conch) at home. Centre must also declare January 23 as a National Holiday. "We are celebrating this day as #DeshNayakDibas. GoWB has also set up a committee to conduct year-long celebrations till January 23, 2022," Banerjee said on Twitter.