Ahead of an imminent trust vote in MP, why Congress faces a tough task

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 11: Jyotiraditya Scindia has formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. This now paves the way for some very interesting developments in Madhya Pradesh, where scores of Congress MLAs have resigned from the party.

In the 230 member house, two seats are vacant, which means in the current scenario, the half way mark is 115. Now that equation changes if the resignations of the 22 rebels are accepted.

In case the resignations are accepted the house strength falls to 206, which means the majority mark stands at 104. The BJP would have 107 and the Congress 97 in such a scenario. Even if the SP and BSP with 1 and 2 MLAs respectively support the Congress, the party would fall well short of the majority mark.

Scindia after joining the BJP said that the Congress is not what it used to be. I have worked for my state and nation through the Congress, but it has not been the same anymore. There is widespread corruption, sand mafia and farmer distress in Madhya Pradesh he said.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and BJP president, J P Nadda as they took him into the family and gave them a position.

Meanwhile 95 legislators of the Congress reached Jaipur. They were welcomed by Rajasthan Chief Minister, J P Nadda at the party's headquarters.