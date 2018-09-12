Agusta Westland case: Former IAF chief SP Tyagi, brothers granted bail by Delhi Court

New Delhi, Sep 12: A Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Air Force Chief SP Tyagi and his brothers in Agusta Westland case filed by Enforcement Directorate. Other accused who did not appear including Carlo Gerosa,GR Heshke have not been granted bail.

On 1 January, 2014, India had scrapped the contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF over an alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks of Rs 423 crore paid by it to secure the deal.

The accused named in the chargesheet include Guido Haschke, Carlo Gerosa, SP Tyagi, his cousins Rajiv Tyagi and Sanjeev Tyagi, advocate Gautam Khaitan and his wife Ritu Khaitan, Shivani Saxena and her husband Rajeev Saxena, both directors of two Dubai-based firms.