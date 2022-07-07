Agnipath scheme: Army recruitment rallies for Agniveers to begin from August

Dehradun, July 07: Indian Army is set to hold recruitment rallies for 'Agniveers' next month at Kotdwar, Ranikhet and Pithoragarh regions in Uttarakhand. Agniveers are soldiers recruited in the Army, Navy and the Air Force on short-term contract under the Centre's recently-introduced military recruitment scheme 'Agnipath'.

"The recruitment rallies are scheduled to begin on August 19 at Kotdwar, Ranikhet and Pithoragarh," the official release here said.

The recruitment rally at Kotdwar will start on August 19 at Gabbar Singh camp and go on till August 31. It will cover seven districts of Garhwal region, namely, Chamoli, Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Rudraprayag, Tehri and Uttarkashi.

The recruitment rally, starting on August 20, at Somnath ground, Kumaon Regiment Centre, Ranikhet will cover four districts of Almora, Bageshwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar in the Kumaon region. The drive will also go on till August 31.

The recruitment rally in Pithoragarh will begin on September 5 and will go on till September 12. The rally, to be held at Gen BC Joshi Army Public School, will cover the two border districts of Champawat and Pithoragarh, the release added.

Last month, the government announced the Agnipath scheme, under which youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted into the armed forces for a four-year tenure, while 25 percent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service.

The scheme, especially its feature that 75 per cent of the recruits will serve only for four years and will not enjoy benefits like regular soldiers, has sparked protests in different parts of the country amid hectic efforts by the government to assuage the youth's concerns.

Amid the protests, the central government clarified the scheme will be implemented and there is no question of a rollback.

The upper age limit was raised to 23 years, with some government departments announcing priority for Agniveers in jobs.

Those hired under the 'Agnipath' scheme will be given a one-time lumpsum of a little more than Rs 11 lakh when they end their four-year tenure. However, they do not receive any pension benefits. For most, seeking a second job is essential to support themselves and their families.

The government has announced several measures to support the 'Agniveers' after their four-year service in the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme.

Story first published: Thursday, July 7, 2022, 23:11 [IST]