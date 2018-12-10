Home News India Agni-5 test fired from Abdul Kalam Island

Agni-5 test fired from Abdul Kalam Island

Balasore, Dec 10: Long-range ballistic missile Agni-5 was test fired at 1.30 pm from Abdul Kalam Island, Balasore on Monday. This is the seventh test launch of Agni-V missile. The indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile has a strike range of 5000 km.

On 3 June 2018, a sixth test launch of Agni-V was successfully conducted from Abdul Kalam Island at 09.45 IST. It was the sixth missile test since 2012 and was a precision launch.

"The missile was launched with the help of a mobile launcher from launch pad-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Dr Abdul Kalam Island in the Bay of Bengal on Monday afternoon," said a defence source told PTI.

"It was a user associated trial. Strategic force command along with DRDO scientists conducted it," the source added.

Agni-V is an intercontinental ballistic missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India. Agni V is part of the Agni series of missiles, one of the missile systems under the original Integrated Guided Missile Development Program.

The first test was conducted on April 19, 2012, the second on September 15, 2013, the third on January 31, 2015 and the fourth one on December 26, 2016. The fifth test was held on January 18 this year and the last one was held on June 3, 2018. All the trials were successful.

(With PTI inputs)