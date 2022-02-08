PM Modi likely to reply to Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha today

Our farmers had bumper productivity even during a pandemic: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

'Agar Congress na hoti...': PM Modi reminds grand old party its sins

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launching a veiled attack on the Congress and said the grand old party Congress cannot see anything beyond dynasty and that is the difficulty with them.

In the scathing attack, the Prime Minister said that a few leaders of some political parties have shown immaturity in the last 2 years which has disappointed the nation.

''Those who talk about democracy needs to undertsand, "the biggest threat to India is from the dynastic politics," the prime minister said in Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi further said that it was said in Parliament "Congress na hoti, toh kya hota?". "It's a result of the thinking, India is Indira, Indira is India," the prime minister said.

Had Congress ceased to be, as per the wish of Mahatma Gandhi, democracy would've been free from dynasty. India would've walked on the path of national resolutions, instead of taking to foreign view. Had Congress not been there, then there would have been no blot of Emergency, PM Modi says.

Had Congress not been there, there would've been no massacre of Sikhs; Punjab wouldn't have burnt in flames of terrorism for years, Kashmiri Pandits need not have left Kashmir. Had Congress not been there, there would've been no incident of daughters being thrown in 'tandoor', PM Modi says.

Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Union of states' remark, PM suggests changing name of INC to Federation of Congress.

"When Congress was in power, they didn't allow country's development. Now when in Oppn, they are obstructing the development of the country. They are now objecting to 'Nation'. If the idea of 'Nation' is unconstitutional, then why is your party called Indian National Congress?" he said.

Know all about Narendra Modi

"India's progress will be strengthened when it addresses regional aspirations keeping in mind the country's development. When our states progress, the country progresses," says PM.