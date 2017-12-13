After war of words, PM Modi shakes hands with Manmohan Singh

Days after a bitter war of words Prime Minister Narendra Modi shook hands with former PM Manmohan Singh at Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday.

This is the first time both leaders met each other after PM Modi dragged Manmohan Singh into Pakistan's role in domestic politics during the election campaign. Manmohan Singh released a statement demanding an apology from the PM.

Political leaders came to Parliament House to pay floral tributes to the brave hearts of 2001 at the Parliament House on its 16th Anniversary.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi along with other ministers were also present.

On December 13, 2001, in a horrific incident, five heavily-armed terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), stormed the complex in New Delhi and opened fire indiscriminately. Around 14 people, mostly security forces and one civilian, were killed in this incident.

