After suicide attempt, Baba Ka Dhaba owner discharged from hospital

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 25: Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad has been discharged from hospital after his condition improved, a report said.

Prasad had attempted suicide following which he was rushed to hospital. The police said that he overdosed on alcohol and sleeping pills.

He was moved to the general ward after spending 5 days in ICU. He has been taken off the ventilator and his condition is stable, doctors said. In his statement before the police, Prasad alleged various YouTubers had called to pressurise him to apologise to Gaurav Wasan, following which he fell into depression.

Kanta Prasad had become famous overnight after his on the social media went viral. He had opened a new restaurant, but had to close it due to losses. Following this he went back to the roadside eatery in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

He shut down his new restaurant in February due to heavy losses. He had spent Rs 5 lakh to open the restaurant and the monthly expenditure was Rs 1 lakh and the average monthly sales never crossed Rs 40,000.

These expenses included Rs 35,000 for rent, Rs 36,000 for salaries of three employees and Rs 15,000 for the ration, electricity and water. However he had to close down the restaurant after the number of customers started decreasing.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, June 25, 2021, 15:09 [IST]