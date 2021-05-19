Instead of just 1, more firms should be allowed to make vaccines: Gadkari

COVID vaccine: 5.86 crore doses to be provided for free to states, UTs from May 1 to June 15

After saying more firms should be allowed to make vaccination, Gadkari clarifies

New Delhi, May 19: Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari had said that instead of just 1, more firms should be allowed to make the vaccine against COVID-19. He said that he will also request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring a law to allow more pharma firms to manufacture vaccines by paying 10 per cent royalty.

He said when the demand is high and more than the supply, it creates a problem. "Instead of 1, let 10 more companies be given license for vaccine manufacture. Let them supply in the country and later if there's surplus, they may export."

He was addressing vice-chancellors of universities in India virtually. He said that instead of one company, 10 more companies should be allowed to make vaccines by paying 10 per cent royalty to the original patent holder of the vaccine.

Currently there are two vaccine makers in the country-Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech.

Yesterday while participating at the conference organised by Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, I had made a suggestion to ramp up vaccine production. I was unaware that before my speech Minister for Chemical & Fertilizers Shri @mansukhmandviya had explained government's efforts to ramp up, Gadkari said on Twitter in a clarification.

After conference, he also informed me that, GoI is already facilitating vaccine manufacturing by 12 different plants/companies and rapid ramp up of production is expected in near future as a result of these efforts, he also said on Twitter.

I was unaware that his ministry has started these efforts before I had given suggestion yesterday. I am glad and congratulate he and his team for this timely intervention in the right direction. I feel important to put this on record, he also said.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 16:15 [IST]