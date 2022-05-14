YouTube
    After resignation, Biplab Deb thanks central leadership

    Google Oneindia News

    Agartala, May 14: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday submitted his resignation to Governor SN Arya, months ahead of the state goes to polls.

    Biplab Deb

    "I thank Central leadership & people of Tripura for giving me the responsibility to serve Tripura as a Chief Minister. I have wholeheartedly served my State & will always work for the betterment of my State," tweeted Deb after resigning.

    "Tripura shall definitely march ahead in the path of devt. Jai Hind," he added.

    "Party is above all. I am a loyal worker of the BJP. I hope I have done justice to the responsibilities that were given to me -- whether it was BJP state president or Tripura chief minister. I have worked for the overall development of Tripura, and to ensure peace for the people of the state," Deb told reporters.

    "The 2023 election is coming, and the party wants a responsible organiser to take charge of the affairs here. A government can only be formed if the organisation is strong. After the elections, someone will obviously become the chief minister," he added.

    Deb had gone to New Delhi on Thursday and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda for a confabulation on the party's affairs in the Northeastern state.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 19:11 [IST]
